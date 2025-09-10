Larry Ellison co-founded the software company Oracle in the 1970s. (archive picture) dpa

Elon Musk led the list of the richest people in the world by a wide margin. But literally overnight, a tech entrepreneur from a different generation was closing in on him.

Following a jump in the share price of software company Oracle, 81-year-old founder Larry Ellison has overtaken tech billionaire Elon Musk in Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people.

According to Bloomberg calculations, Ellison's fortune grew by around 100 billion dollars as a result of the boost at the start of US trading on Wednesday - the biggest single-day increase to date. According to the financial service's ranking, Ellison now has an estimated fortune of 393 billion dollars and Musk 385 billion dollars.

Forbes magazine, on the other hand, which estimates Musk's fortune to be significantly higher at a good 463 billion dollars, the Tesla boss remained in first place. It is easier to calculate how much Ellison's fortune is: his wealth mainly consists of his 40 percent stake in Oracle. In Musk's case, it is largely the Tesla stake - but shares in unlisted companies such as the aerospace company SpaceX or his AI company xAI must also be taken into account.

Oracle is growing rapidly in the cloud business

Oracle shares rose by 40 percent at times in early US trading. The tech company had impressed investors with its forecast for the development of its cloud business. In the past quarter, revenues from cloud infrastructure grew by 55 percent year-on-year to 3.3 billion dollars. However, Oracle predicted an increase of 77 percent to 18 billion dollars for the current financial year. And for the financial year ending May 2030, the Group is targeting cloud revenues of 144 billion dollars.

Oracle senses big business in data centers for applications with artificial intelligence. In future, the Group wants to supply the ChatGPT developer OpenAI with computing power from the cloud on a large scale. Current customers already include Tiktok and the chip company Nvidia.