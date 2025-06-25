Parallels to humans: Orangutans also cure sleep deprivation with a nap. dpa

Apes are only human: They too take a nap if they haven't gotten enough sleep the night before. To do this, they retreat to simple daytime nests, which are erected within a few minutes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Orangutans, like humans, suffer from a lack of sleep and compensate for this by taking longer naps during the day, according to a study by the Max Planck Institute.

Social proximity, physical exertion and cool nights shorten night-time sleep. The animals build simple but stable daytime nests for a restful midday nap.

Observing the sleeping habits of 53 orangutans over many years has provided new insights into the evolutionary significance and function of sleep. Show more

Moving through the treetops, finding food, solving problems, maintaining social relationships - these are all strenuous and cognitively demanding tasks. An orangutan can therefore suffer from a lack of sleep. A study presented in the journal "Current Biology" shows that they behave in a similar way to humans to solve this problem.

"When an orangutan doesn't get enough sleep, it does what any sleep-deprived human would do: it climbs into bed, lies down and takes a nap," says study first author Alison Ashbury from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior (MPI-AB) in Radolfzell.

According to the research team, a wild Sumatran orangutan usually sleeps for almost 13 hours a night. It can be less, for example, if conspecifics are sleeping nearby, the night is quite cold or long distances have been covered during the day.

Less napping with visitors

It is interesting that the proximity to other orangutans alone was associated with shorter sleeping times, says Ashbury. "Imagine staying up late when you're hanging out with your friends, or your roommate snores so loudly in the morning that you get up early. I think it's a little bit like that." An orangutan may also prioritize socializing over sleeping, or its sleep may be disturbed by a conspecific - or both.

The researchers recorded how long the animals curled up in a sleeping nest during the day, depending on how much they slept at night - and found a clear compensatory effect: if they had slept less at night, their daytime naps were 5 to 10 minutes longer for every hour less of nighttime sleep. On 41 percent of the days observed, orangutans took at least one nap, the average duration being 76 minutes.

Napping in a stable daytime nest

"In humans, even a short nap can have a significant restorative effect," says co-author Meg Crofoot, director at the MPI-AB. "It's possible that these naps help orangutans recover physiologically and cognitively after a poor night's sleep, just as they do in humans."

The research team analyzed the behavior of adult orangutans at the Suaq Balimbing Monitoring Station on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. They used a long-term dataset on the nest use of 53 animals over 276 nights and 455 days between 2007 and 2021.

Compared to orangutans from other populations, Suaq orangutans build day nests more frequently. These are constructed more easily and quickly - usually in less than two minutes - than night nests, but provide a stable and safe place for a nap.

Is it still building or already asleep?

According to the researchers, it was not easy to observe the animals as they slumbered. Every evening, an orangutan builds a nest high up in a tree by bending, weaving and breaking branches for about ten minutes, supplemented by a mattress made of leaves. "From our position on the ground, we can't normally see orangutans in their nightly nests at all, but we can hear them making themselves comfortable," explains Caroline Schuppli, group leader at the MPI-AB. "At some point, everything goes quiet and still. And in the morning it's exactly the opposite." The researchers classified the quiet phase as the sleep phase.

The results of the study expand our understanding of the evolutionary origins and functions of sleep: "Why have animals - from humans to primates and spiders to jellyfish - evolved to spend so much of their lives in this vulnerable, unconscious state?"