Footage shows a captive orca lying almost motionless and staring at the gate to its enclosure for 24 hours in Argentina. Animal rights activists are outraged and want to change his fate.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 24-hour time-lapse shows a captive orca lying almost motionless in its tank.

The orca has been living in complete isolation from its own species for 24 years.

"UrgentSeas", a non-profit organization, is now campaigning for Kshamenk and hopes to free him. Show more

Kshamenk, a 35-year-old orca, is being held in a tiny tank at Mundo Marino, Argentina's largest aquarium.

A 24-hour time-lapse filmed on 12 August by the organization UrgentSeas shows Kshamenk floating motionless, his face pointed directly at the gate of the enclosure as if begging to be let out.

According to the aquarium, the then three-year-old orca was found stranded in the bay along with three other orcas by three fishermen. Kshamenk was then taken to his concrete tank at the aquarium, where he has spent the last 32 years.

In the beginning, Kshamenk was not alone: his tankmate Belen died in 2000 at the age of 13. Kshamenk is said to have spent the last 24 years in complete isolation from his own species.

"UrgentSeas", a non-profit organization dedicated to ending captivity in the tank, is now campaigning for Kshamenk. They hope to free him and bring him together with other orcas to an open sanctuary where he can socialize.

