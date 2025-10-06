A 14-year-old killer whale has surprised scientists: the orca Wikie has imitated human words - including "hello" and "goodbye". But he probably can't understand them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The orca Wikie imitates human words, including "hello" and "goodbye".

Researchers trained it to imitate sounds and noises from different sources.

Scientists emphasize: There is no evidence that orcas understand meaning. Show more

When it comes to intelligent marine mammals, killer whales are among the most fascinating. Now a 14-year-old orca is causing a stir with an astonishing ability: Wikie can mimic human words like "hello" and "goodbye."

As CBS News reports, the animal was trained as part of an experiment to first imitate the sounds of its young - and later sounds it had never heard before. In the next step, the researchers played human words and numbers to the orca, including "hello", "one, two" and "Amy". To their surprise, Wikie managed to repeat several sounds and even two words on the first attempt.

Orcas with an "accent"

In the wild, orcas have a wide repertoire of sounds that they use to communicate. Over time, each group develops its own characteristic calls - a kind of regional accent. These differences are so striking that researchers can tell which region an animal comes from based on the pitch and structure.

The fact that Wikie now imitates human words shows how flexible and precise her hearing and vocalization are - even though the anatomy of the orca's vocal apparatus is very different from that of humans.

Despite the amazing feat, it remains unclear whether Wikie understands what she is saying. "We have no proof that she knows the meaning of her sounds," explains Professor Josep Call, one of the researchers involved. "But the ability to imitate the sounds of another species is extraordinary in itself."

The study on Wikie was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B back in 2018. In recent days, however, it has gained new attention after videos and audio recordings of the experiments circulated on social networks. The reactions ranged from admiration to amusement: While some users spoke of a "demonic hello", others commented emotionally: "We live in a wonderful world full of incredible creatures."

Orcas never cease to fascinate

While Wikie amazes researchers with her voice, other members of her species terrify sailors and fishermen. In recent years, more than 670 incidents of killer whales attacking boats off the Iberian Peninsula have been recorded.

blue News reported on this in detail in the summer of 2024 and went to the Strait of Gibraltar with scientists and those affected to look for clues.

Swiss marine researcher Katharina Heyer explained at the time: "The orcas have been peaceful for decades. This behavior is new - and it started after the coronavirus pandemic."

Since then, several sailing boats have been so badly damaged that they have sunk. "The orcas tore the rudder out completely," said Swiss skipper Werner Schaufelberger in an interview with blue News.