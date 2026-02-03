Orell Füssli continues to expand. (archive picture) sda

The Zurich-based book and retail group Orell Füssli Thalia Ltd. is taking over the long-established A. Köhler AG. All 13 stationery locations and all jobs will be retained. The takeover is part of a long-term planned succession solution.

Sven Ziegler

The Orell Füssli book retailing group is expanding its stationery business and acquiring A. Köhler AG in its entirety. As the company announces, this is a succession solution that has been in preparation for some time. The change of ownership will take place retroactively as of July 1, 2025.

The takeover affects 13 Köhler paper shops in the Zurich Oberland, around Lake Zurich and in Einsiedeln and Kloten. Nothing will change for customers for the time being: the stores will keep their names and all of the approximately 70 employees will continue to be employed under the same conditions as before.

The current owner Thomas Köhler, who will turn 65 next year, had sought a solution for the future of his company at an early stage. "Köhler will remain Köhler - a reliable, locally anchored specialist retailer," he is quoted as saying in the press release. To ensure an orderly transition, Köhler will remain with the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

Confidentiality about details

The acquisition is a strategic step for Orell Füssli. The company already operates stationery departments in its bookstores and now intends to use this know-how in a targeted manner to further develop the acquired locations.

"The Köhler stationery stores stand for quality, proximity and regional roots," says CEO Pascal Schneebeli in a press release. The company has the experience to secure the traditional business in the region in the long term.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the takeover.