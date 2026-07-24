Orell Füssli continued to grow in the book retail sector during the first half of 2026. While Switzerland’s largest bookseller is expanding its network of stores, Ex Libris, a longtime competitor, has disappeared from city centers.

Revenue in the book retail segment rose by 2.3 percent to 55.4 million Swiss francs in the first six months, Orell Füssli announced on Friday. As a result, the segment remained the most important source of revenue for the long-established Zurich-based company.

The book retail division accounted for just under half of the group’s revenue of 121.4 million Swiss francs. The remaining revenue came from security printing—which also includes the printing of Swiss banknotes—the Zeiser industrial segment, and other business areas such as digital identities.

Ex Libris Has Disappeared from Brick-and-Mortar Stores

The Swiss book retail industry is currently undergoing a period of upheaval. While Migros has closed all of its Ex-Libris stores, Orell Füssli continues to invest in brick-and-mortar retail.

Ex Libris' online business is set to be fully integrated into its sister platform, Galaxus, by mid-2027. This marks the end of a brand that has shaped the Swiss book industry for decades.

Orell Füssli, on the other hand, is pursuing a different strategy and continues to rely on a combination of brick-and-mortar bookstores and online retail. In the first half of the year, the company opened three new retail locations—at St. Jakob Park in Basel, at the Würenlos rest stop, and in Langnau im Emmental.

In addition, Orell Füssli Thalia acquired the stationery chain A. Köhler AG, which has 13 locations in the cantons of Zurich, St. Gallen, and Schwyz. The stores will continue to operate under the Köhler brand and will also serve as additional pickup locations for online orders.

Expansion of the Educational Media Business

In addition to its traditional book retail business, Orell Füssli is also increasingly expanding its educational media business. As a result, the publishers Hep (educational materials and specialized literature), SKV (educational materials for business training and continuing education), Orell Füssli Legal Media, and Orell Füssli Children’s Books have been brought together under one roof. In doing so, Orell Füssli is strengthening its presence in the education market, which is increasingly shaped by digital learning offerings.