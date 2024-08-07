The fever is transmitted by mosquitoes. (archive picture) sda

Oropouche fever is currently spreading in South and Central America. The first two cases have now been registered in Germany. Both people were infected in Cuba.

Two people from Saxony and Baden-Württemberg who have returned from Cuba have tested positive for Oropouche fever. These are the first known cases in Germany.

Both were infected in Cuba.

There have been no confirmed cases in Switzerland to date.

Outbreaks of Oropouche fever have been increasing in South and Central America, particularly in Brazil, since the end of 2022.

Brazil has already reported over 7,000 laboratory-confirmed cases and at least two deaths this year.

The virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes, which are not found in Europe.

Oropouche fever has dengue-like symptoms and is usually mild, but can lead to complications in rare cases. Show more

The first cases of Oropouche fever (OF) have been registered in Germany. Two people from Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, who had both returned from Cuba, are affected, writes the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its current "Epidemiological Bulletin".

"These are the first known OF patients in Germany," it continues. Both had become infected in Cuba and developed fever, headache, muscle, joint and limb pain during their stay abroad at the end of June and beginning of July.

Tests in Germany confirmed typical antibodies against the Oropouche virus (OROV). The course of the disease was reportedly uncomplicated in both patients.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), there have been no confirmed cases in Switzerland to date.

Travelers returning from Cuba and Brazil

According to the RKI, outbreaks of Oropouche fever have been increasing in South and Central America since the end of 2022. Brazil has already registered more than 7,000 laboratory-confirmed cases this year - and at least two deaths in connection with the virus.

"In Europe, only travel-associated cases have been reported so far," writes the RKI. "Italy and Spain have reported a small number of cases among travelers returning from Cuba and Brazil in recent weeks."

The virus is mainly transmitted by special mosquitoes, which do not exist in Europe, the report continues. Transmission has not yet been observed in Europe and it is unclear whether the virus could be transmitted by a European mosquito species at all. According to the current state of knowledge, it is very unlikely that the virus will spread in Germany, the authority emphasizes.

Possible malformations in unborn babies

"The OF is associated with dengue-like symptoms," writes the RKI and refers to a mostly mild course. "The most common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain; in rare cases, aseptic meningitis or meningoencephalitis may occur."

The virus could possibly cause malformations in unborn babies. Pregnant women should therefore avoid traveling to current outbreak areas under certain circumstances. In addition, travelers in Central and South America and generally in the tropics and subtropics close to the tropics are recommended to consistently protect themselves against insect bites throughout the day.

