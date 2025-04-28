Why is it actually called "Sechseläuten" and why is a snowman burned? blue News editor Selena investigates the centuries-old Zurich tradition.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The annual Sechseläuten festival will take place in Zurich from April 25 to 28, 2025 .

The canton of Zug will be a guest at Sechseläuten for the second time.

At the spring festival, the Zurich guilds and the burning of the Böögg take center stage. The rule is: the shorter the burning time, the better the summer. Show more

It's that time again - the Böögg returns to Zurich's Sechseläutenplatz and Switzerland's largest city puts itself entirely in the hands of the guilds.

blue News editor Selena Bao has traveled all the way from Basel to find out what's behind this nationally famous holiday. Watch the video to find out why it's called Sechseläuten, why a snowman is burned and what it prophesies.

