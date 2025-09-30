The surface temperatures of the oceans have reached new highs. Ryan Tabata/University of Hawaii at Manoa/dpa

Sea surface temperatures reached a record high last year. The ongoing warming is particularly noticeable in the Baltic Sea. Researchers are sounding the alarm.

The warming of the oceans is accelerating. This is according to the ninth "Ocean State Report" from the Copernicus Marine Service. At 21 degrees Celsius, global sea surface temperatures reached another record high in spring 2024.

According to the report, data since 1982 was taken into account. Even seemingly small changes in sea surface temperature could have an enormous impact on important components of the Earth system.

Marine heatwaves

According to the report, there were particularly intense and persistent marine heatwaves in 2023 and 2024, which affected a large part of the oceans. Parts of the Atlantic were affected by a heatwave on over 300 days in 2023.

"Since the 1960s, ocean warming has accelerated, indicating that the Earth's system is dangerously imbalanced due to climate change," the Copernicus Marine Service said. A clear 30-year trend can be observed in the Baltic Sea, and the inland sea is warming more than three times faster than the global average. In the North Sea, the warming rate is twice as high as the average.

Hot summer for the Baltic Sea

According to the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) at the beginning of September, the temperature in the southwestern Baltic Sea was up to 1.5 degrees above the long-term average from 1997 to 2021 in the three summer months of this year.

"We live on an ocean planet, and what happens to our oceans is already affecting us on land," said Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research on the "Ocean State Report".

The warming of the oceans is contributing to increased evaporation and thus to more extreme precipitation and flooding on land. Rising sea levels are causing increasing problems with coastal flooding.

The Copernicus Marine Service is one of the six services of the European Union's Copernicus earth observation program. It carries out ocean analyses and forecasts and is funded by the European Commission.