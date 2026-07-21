About two months after being ousted as leader of Turkey's largest opposition party, the CHP, Özgür Özel announced the formation of a new party.

Özel told the CHP parliamentary caucus in Ankara that they would meet with local party chairs today, consult with the party council, and then form a new party. It is not yet known how many of the 135 CHP members of parliament will switch to the new party with their seats—observers estimate the number to be around 80. This would immediately make it the country’s largest opposition party.

Among other things, Özel justified his decision by pointing out that the appeals court had gone on summer recess without addressing the objection to his dismissal.

Controversial Decision

In late May, a court in Ankara had declared the 2023 party convention—at which Özel had been elected CHP chairman—invalid due to alleged irregularities and removed Özel from office. In his place, the court provisionally reinstated Özel’s controversial predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who is considered a weak politician and thus a favored opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. After taking over as party leader, Kılıçdaroğlu initiated numerous disciplinary proceedings against leading party members.

The court ruling sparked criticism, and Özel’s faction subsequently organized protest rallies in several cities. Özel accused President Erdogan’s government of having political motives and of influencing the court ruling. Erdogan stated that it was an internal party conflict.

Numerous opposition mayors arrested

Since its success in the 2024 local elections, the CHP, under Özel’s leadership, has been under immense pressure. More than 25 of the party’s elected mayors are now in prison, and some have been removed from office. Among them is Ekrem Imamoglu, the former mayor of Istanbul who was supported by Özel. He is considered Erdogan’s most prominent rival and was arrested last March on charges including corruption. This sparked mass protests.