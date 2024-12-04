Hundreds of tenants on Neugasse have to leave. Screenshot Google Maps

More than 200 people in Zurich have to leave their apartments because the new owners are planning a total refurbishment. The tenants are shocked and want to contest the notices.

The management company Allgood Property AG justifies this step with the desire of the new owners to comprehensively renovate the buildings.

According to the letter of termination, it is not possible for the tenants to remain during the refurbishment. Show more

In Zurich, 105 tenants are facing an uncertain future. The residents of Neugasse 81, 83 and 85 received notice of termination of their tenancy agreements on Tuesday.

They must vacate their apartments by the end of March 2025, as reported by "Watson". The management company Allgood Property AG justifies this step with the new owners' wish to comprehensively renovate the buildings.

The planned work includes the renovation of kitchens, bathrooms, pipes, walls and floors. According to the letter of termination, it is not possible for the tenants to remain during the renovation.

The news came as a surprise to the tenants. In September, they were informed of the planned renovations and a ten percent rent increase, with the hope that the tenancy could be continued.

Sandra W., an affected tenant, expressed her disappointment to "Watson" and plans to contest the termination. She feels deceived by the administration, as the necessity of the renovation is not comprehensible to her.

Tenants' association wants to contest terminations

Other tenants such as Karin Athanasiou and Dennis Rastbichler, who have lived in their apartments for 25 years, are also determined to take action against the terminations. They criticize the short notice period of three months and doubt the necessity of a total renovation. Rastbichler suspects that the owners merely want to achieve a higher return. Finding a new, affordable apartment nearby seems almost impossible for the tenants.

The Zurich Tenants' Association has already pledged its support. Media spokesman Walter Angst has announced that he will contest the terminations together with the tenants. He criticizes the contradictory behaviour of the administration, which initially held out the prospect of the tenants staying.

The administration itself refers to a statement on its website, which emphasizes the unacceptability of the current housing situation and the need for a core renovation.

