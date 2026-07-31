The Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is changing hands. The investment firm Jacobs Capital is selling the company to the Chinese investor CPE. The headquarters, as well as the development, design, and innovation divisions, are to remain in Aargau.

Here's what it's all about Jacobs Capital is selling the Swiss outdoor brand Mammut to the Chinese investor CPE.

The new owner intends to accelerate growth, particularly in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the announcement, Seon AG will retain its headquarters, design, development, and innovation functions. Summary created with

The Swiss outdoor brand Mammut is changing hands. The investment firm Jacobs Capital is selling the Aargau-based company to a Chinese investor. Mammut will remain headquartered in Switzerland.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed in a press release issued on Thursday. However, the change in ownership is expected to usher in a new phase of growth for Mammut.

CPE plans to work with the existing management team to drive growth, particularly in China and the Asia-Pacific region, according to the statement. The focus will be on product innovation, tailoring the product portfolio to local markets, expanding distribution channels, and optimizing the supply chain.

According to its own statements, CPE manages capital totaling over 150 billion renminbi (approximately 18 billion Swiss francs) from about 200 investors. The investment firm has not yet made its presence felt in Switzerland.

Strong Growth and Improved Profitability

In its announcement, Jacobs Capital highlights the successful restructuring that Mammut has undergone since the company came under its ownership in 2021. As a result, Mammut has grown significantly, and more than half of its revenue now comes from outside Europe. Profitability has also doubled in recent years.

Previously, Mammut had long been part of Conzzetta, a conglomerate listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, from which Bystronic—a company specializing in sheet metal processing—ultimately emerged. According to the information provided, the Mammut brand, founded in 1862, currently operates in approximately 51 countries and employs about 900 people.

Headquarters will remain in Seon

Even after its sale to a Chinese owner, the outdoor clothing brand is expected to remain strongly rooted in its Swiss tradition. According to the announcement, the headquarters—which houses the key departments of innovation, design, and development—will remain in Seon, in the canton of Aargau.

The statement went on to say that CEO Heiko Schäfer and his team remain committed to the company’s Swiss roots, technical excellence, product quality, sustainability, and deep connection to the mountaineering community.