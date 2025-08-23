Outdoor pools on the Seine in Paris are a huge success - Gallery The new open-air pools in the Seine have been well received by residents and tourists (archive photo). Image: dpa Being able to swim in the Seine again was a long-cherished wish of the people of Paris (archive photo). Image: dpa Outdoor pools on the Seine in Paris are a huge success - Gallery The new open-air pools in the Seine have been well received by residents and tourists (archive photo). Image: dpa Being able to swim in the Seine again was a long-cherished wish of the people of Paris (archive photo). Image: dpa

Parisians have wanted to swim in the Seine again for a long time. But there were concerns about the water quality. However, the three outdoor pools that opened in July have now been a great success.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In July, three new open-air swimming pools were opened on the banks of the Seine in Paris after more than 100 years of swimming bans.

Since the three pools opened, more than 80,000 people have already used the admission-free swimming facilities.

Paris is investing billions to clean up the Seine for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Show more

The open-air pools opened in Paris after more than 100 years of swimming bans in the Seine have been well received by residents and tourists. Since the three pools opened at the beginning of July, more than 80,000 people have already used the admission-free swimming facilities, according to the city of Paris. Especially during the recent heatwave, many people took advantage of the opportunity to cool off in the Seine. The outdoor pools are due to close again at the end of August, but the city of Paris is examining whether swimming fun can be extended into September.

No illnesses reported

For a long time, there was skepticism as to whether the quality of the water was actually good enough to swim in the Seine again. However, no serious illnesses have been reported by swimmers so far, according to the regional health authority (ARS), as reported by the newspaper "Le Figaro". The quality of the river is being closely monitored during the opening of the baths. In July, the baths were closed on 13 days due to bad weather and the risk of reduced water quality.

The new baths will operate throughout the summer, using installations such as floating pontoons and containers, which will be removed in winter. There are also changing rooms and showers as well as space for sunbathing.

Billion-euro investment makes water cleaner

Swimming in the Seine was officially banned in 1923, but it was still practised until the early 1960s. The long-held wish to be able to swim in the Seine again only became a reality after investments of around 1.4 billion euros (around 1.4 billion Swiss francs) were made to modernize sewage treatment plants and the sewage system.

Water sports enthusiasts were the first to benefit from the investments during the Olympic Games last summer. Because the water quality still fluctuated at the time, some swimming competitions had to be postponed during the Games. The fact that the Seine has become much cleaner is also shown by the fact that the number of fish species found there has risen from three to over 30 again. Three endangered mussel species were also discovered in the river.