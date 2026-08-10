More than 100 people were killed in the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia. Swiss President Guy Parmelin offered assistance from Switzerland.

Here's what it's all about A severe earthquake in Colombia killed more than 100 people and injured many others.

The earthquake in the western part of the South American country measured 7.4 on the Richter scale. Authorities warned of possible aftershocks.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has offered support from Switzerland “should assistance be needed.” Summary created with

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia. So far, 111 deaths and 87 injuries have been reported, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella.

Authorities in the South American country reported that more people are trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake—which was also felt in the neighboring countries of Ecuador and Panama—at 7.4. It occurred at a depth of 107 kilometers. According to the USGS and the Colombian Seismological Service, the epicenter of the quake was located about 400 kilometers west of the capital, Bogotá, in San José Del Palmar in the Chocó region.

Alarm Regarding Aftershocks

On Monday, local officials initially confirmed 18 fatalities in the city of Pereira, two more in Manizales, and 27 in the Valle del Cauca department, which includes the metropolis of Cali. Jorge Moncayo, a 64-year-old taxi driver, reported that from his home in the mountains, he saw clouds of dust rising above the city as buildings collapsed. “My whole house shook,” he said. He added that he had never experienced an earthquake this strong before.

In Manizales, a tower of the neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed and fell onto the nave. Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas warned the city's residents of possible aftershocks.

Switzerland Offers Support

Switzerland is closely monitoring the situation following the severe earthquake in Colombia and is “ready to provide support if assistance is needed.” Federal President Guy Parmelin announced this on X on Monday evening.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Colombia following the earthquake that struck the country today," said Parmelin. Switzerland stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, and the rescue workers on the ground.