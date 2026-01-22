As a result of the so-called lake-effect snow, one of the worst winter accidents in recent years occurred in Michigan - with numerous injuries and chaotic conditions on the interstate.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the US state of Michigan, a heavy snowstorm led to an accident involving over 100 vehicles.

Several people were injured and the highway is completely blocked in both directions.

The cause was lake effect snow, which caused sudden snow showers and whiteouts due to cold air over Lake Michigan. Show more

In extremely poor visibility due to a heavy snowstorm, a pile-up involving more than 100 vehicles occurred in the west of the US state of Michigan.

Numerous cars and at least 30 trucks were involved, several of which overturned or rolled over. The highway had to be closed in both directions. According to local media, up to twelve people were injured.

The accident was triggered by extreme weather conditions with heavy snowfall and very poor visibility due to the so-called lake effect snow. This is when cold air over the comparatively warm Lake Michigan absorbs additional moisture, which leads to intense snow showers and sudden whiteouts when it hits land.

Emergency crews worked for hours to rescue, evacuate and recover the casualties, while clearing crews cleared the interstate vehicle by vehicle.

