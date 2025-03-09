Over 1000 Swiss passengers are affected by the warning strike in Hamburg. (archive picture) Keystone

The trade union Verdi began a strike at Hamburg Airport on Sunday, one day earlier than announced. There will be no departures and arrivals for the entire day, as the airport announced on X. Flights operated by the airline Swiss are also affected.

Four return flights to and from Zurich and one return flight to and from Geneva were canceled, as Swiss announced at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

A total of 1315 passengers were affected by these flight cancellations. According to Swiss, they have already been contacted. Swiss is using a larger aircraft to relieve the situation on flights to Bremen and Hanover airports, which are close to Hamburg.

The warning strike at Hamburg Airport was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday evening with the night shift and continue until the end of the late shift on Monday.

Strike at 13 airports on Monday

Verdi has called for warning strikes at German airports on Monday. At 13 airports in Germany, employees in passenger control, personnel, goods and freight control as well as in service areas will stop working on Monday night until Tuesday night, as announced by the Verdi and dbb beamtenbund und tarifunion unions on Saturday evening.

The background to this is the wage dispute with the federal government and local authorities, in which the next round of negotiations is due in mid-March. With the warning strikes, the unions want to increase the pressure on the employers in the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) in the recently stalled collective wage negotiations to improve the working conditions of around 25,000 aviation security employees.