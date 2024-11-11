Renato Werndli, Co-President of the initiative committee for the animal testing ban initiative, with the packaged signatures collected. Keystone

A new popular initiative in Switzerland is calling for a comprehensive ban on animal testing. The initiators have submitted over 127,600 signatures to put the issue back on the political agenda.

SDA

On Monday, 127,622 signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern for the popular initiative "Yes to an animal-free future". This initiative calls for a comprehensive ban on animal testing in Switzerland.

The initiators, who were already behind the initiative to ban animal testing, which was rejected in February 2022, are backing the initiative again. They have described the new initiative text as "much more moderate", although the aim of an absolute ban on animal testing is retained.

The new initiative goes beyond a ban on animal testing. It also aims to prohibit the breeding of laboratory animals and the trade in animals for experiments. All animal experiments are to be discontinued within seven years of a possible adoption.

Scientific concerns

In contrast to the previous initiative, this time the committee is refraining from banning experiments on humans and banning the import of products that have been tested on animals. Nevertheless, there are already concerns from the scientific community, which warn of a threat to Switzerland as a research location.

