First hours of rain, then floods that sweep away everything in their path. In Nigeria, a storm leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. More than 150 people die.

More than 150 people have died following a severe storm in the central Nigerian town of Mokwa. After hours of rain, severe flooding occurred in the market town on Wednesday. More than 50 houses were destroyed and washed away with their inhabitants by the torrential floods.

Due to the difficult rescue work, the full extent of the disaster only became apparent days later. The search for buried victims continued on Saturday. The director of the disaster control authority Nema estimated that around 115 people had died. However, people are still missing.

Deaths from flooding are common in the West African country of Nigeria. At the end of last year, more than 600 people died in floods in several of Nigeria's 36 states. 1.3 million were left homeless. The floods were the result of heavy rainfall.