  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A trail of destruction Over 150 dead after storm floods in Nigeria

dpa

31.5.2025 - 19:26

Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery
Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery. Destruction after a storm in the Nigerian city of Mokwa

Destruction after a storm in the Nigerian city of Mokwa

Image: dpa

Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery. A woman in the Nigerian town of Mokwa, where a storm caused severe destruction.

A woman in the Nigerian town of Mokwa, where a storm caused severe destruction.

Image: dpa

Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery
Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery. Destruction after a storm in the Nigerian city of Mokwa

Destruction after a storm in the Nigerian city of Mokwa

Image: dpa

Over 100 dead after storm floods in Nigeria - Gallery. A woman in the Nigerian town of Mokwa, where a storm caused severe destruction.

A woman in the Nigerian town of Mokwa, where a storm caused severe destruction.

Image: dpa

First hours of rain, then floods that sweep away everything in their path. In Nigeria, a storm leaves a trail of destruction in its wake. More than 150 people die.

DPA

31.05.2025, 19:26

31.05.2025, 20:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A storm has destroyed 50 houses in a market town in Nigeria and swept away the inhabitants in torrential floods.
  • The authorities estimate that over 150 people have died and people are still missing.
  • The floods were the result of heavy rainfall.
Show more

More than 150 people have died following a severe storm in the central Nigerian town of Mokwa. After hours of rain, severe flooding occurred in the market town on Wednesday. More than 50 houses were destroyed and washed away with their inhabitants by the torrential floods.

Due to the difficult rescue work, the full extent of the disaster only became apparent days later. The search for buried victims continued on Saturday. The director of the disaster control authority Nema estimated that around 115 people had died. However, people are still missing.

Deaths from flooding are common in the West African country of Nigeria. At the end of last year, more than 600 people died in floods in several of Nigeria's 36 states. 1.3 million were left homeless. The floods were the result of heavy rainfall.

More on the topic

"Extent not to be expected"Now an expert explains the flash floods in Spain

Deaths in severe weather in Australia. Videos show the destructive force of the floods

Deaths in severe weather in AustraliaVideos show the destructive force of the floods

Due to flash floods. 1800 tourists evacuated from the rock city of Petra

Due to flash floods1800 tourists evacuated from the rock city of Petra