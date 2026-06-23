In connection with noise pollution from F-35 fighter jets at the military airfields in Payerne, VD; Meiringen, BE; and Emmen, LU, over 1,700 submissions have been received from private individuals and municipalities. These consist largely of objections and claims for compensation.

The first F-35 fighter jets are expected to arrive in Payerne, Vaud, starting in mid-2028. In Meiringen, BE, they are expected to arrive starting in 2030, and two years later in Emmen, LU. Where noise limits are exceeded due to the loud fighter squadrons, the federal government must implement additional protective measures. (File photo)

These submissions primarily concern the basis for noise calculations, the requested exemptions, the installation of soundproof windows, and compensation, as the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS) further announced on Tuesday.

According to the report, approximately 370 submissions pertain to Emmen (including a joint objection on behalf of about 270 people). About 1,170 submissions concern Meiringen—these consist of 170 objections and claims for compensation, as the DDPS clarified in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA. And 1,000 submissions are contributions in the form of pre-printed cards from the Pro Flugplatz association. About 170 submissions concern Payerne.

“We have not counted the number of individuals or signatures and do not plan to do so,” the spokesperson told Keystone-SDA. Therefore, the DDPS cannot provide any information on the number of people behind the submissions.

The affected municipalities have until the end of September to comment on the petitions, the statement added. The DDPS will now review the petitions and decide on the next steps.

Noise Abatement Measures Planned

The new F-35 fighter jets are louder than the older F/A-18s. The DDPS and the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) therefore announced additional noise abatement measures at the three military airfields—Payerne, Meiringen, and Emmen—at the end of April.

The first F-35s are expected in Payerne starting in mid-2028. In Meiringen, they are expected to arrive starting in 2030, and two years later in Emmen. Where noise limits are exceeded due to the loud air squadrons, the federal government must implement additional protective measures. In April, the DDPS announced that an additional 280 buildings would need to be retrofitted. For example, the installation of soundproof windows is planned.