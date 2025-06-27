Marius Borg Høiby, here at the side of his mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (archive picture) dpa

The Norwegian police are concluding their months-long investigation into the case of Marius Borg Høiby. The list of accusations against him is long. Now the ball is in the court of another authority.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Norwegian police investigation into the princess's son Marius Borg Høiby lasted ten months.

The allegations include a total of 23 alleged criminal offenses, including three accusations of sexual offenses under the Norwegian rape law.

The public prosecutor must now decide whether to press charges.

Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children and the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51) Show more

The investigation lasted over ten months: The Norwegian police accuse the princess's son Marius Borg Høiby (28) of a total of 23 alleged criminal offenses. These include three allegations of sexual offenses under the Norwegian rape law, as the Oslo police announced at a media conference at the end of their investigation into the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51).

Double-digit number of victims

There are a double-digit number of injured parties in the case, it was said. The public prosecutor's office must now decide whether to press charges. A date for this is not yet known.

Marius Borg Høiby is the eldest of Mette-Marit's three children and the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon (51). Although he is a member of the royal family, he does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family.

Some allegations admitted

After initial accusations of assault and damage to property, the now 28-year-old admitted in August 2024 that he had become violent towards his then girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment. In a written statement at the time, he reported mental health problems and that he had been struggling with drug abuse for some time. He denied other allegations through his defense lawyers, including the sexual offenses.