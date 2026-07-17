Numerous buildings in ruins, more than 16,700 injured, thousands dead. The aftermath of the earthquakes that struck Venezuela three weeks ago is devastating.

More than three weeks after the twin earthquakes in Venezuela, the death toll has surpassed 5,000. According to the latest figures from the South American country’s authorities, the number of confirmed deaths now stands at 5,069. More than 16,700 people have also been injured, as Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and brother of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, reported on X.

Following the devastating 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck within just 39 seconds on June 24, the European Union has provided 20 million euros in humanitarian aid. In addition, 80 metric tons of relief supplies have been delivered to Venezuela via an airlift since the earthquake. Regardless of the earthquake, the EU had earmarked 52 million euros in humanitarian aid for Venezuela earlier this year due to the country’s economic crisis.