Over a thousand alphorn players set world record on Klewenalp NW - Gallery The world record on the Klewenalp above Beckenried NW was broken on Saturday with 1006 alphorn players. Image: Keystone The alphorn players at the entrance to the area for the world record attempt on Klewenalp NW. Image: Keystone Over a thousand alphorn players set world record on Klewenalp NW - Gallery The world record on the Klewenalp above Beckenried NW was broken on Saturday with 1006 alphorn players. Image: Keystone The alphorn players at the entrance to the area for the world record attempt on Klewenalp NW. Image: Keystone

Twice as many people turned up as needed: Over 1000 alphorn players have gathered on the Klewenalp in the canton of Nidwalden to break a world record.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 1000 alphorn players gathered on the Klewenalp in Nidwalden.

At the gathering, they played choral melodies and broke the world record for the largest alphorn ensemble.

Energy and Environment Minister Albert Rösti was also present. Show more

Over a thousand alphorn players gathered on Klewenalp NW on Saturday to set a world record. At the gathering, they played choral melodies and broke the world record for the largest alphorn ensemble.

A total of 1006 horn players gathered, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Energy and Environment Minister Albert Rösti was also present. The event was organized by the Swiss Yodelling Association and the Beckenried-Emmetten mountain railroads.

Originally it was planned that at least the 555 horn players required for the world record would take part - but then almost twice as many people registered for the festival. The alphorn players came from all over Switzerland. Swiss people also traveled from abroad.

A delegate from the Guinness World Records company was also present. Since 1955, this company has published the Guinness Book of Records every year, which contains top human achievements, extreme values and natural phenomena.

SDA