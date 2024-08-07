Aerial view of the accident scene near Belle Glade, Florida. Image: Keystone/WPTV via AP

Nine people have died in a horrific accident in the USA. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, five others died in hospital.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nine people were killed in an accident in Florida on Monday.

They were in an SUV that crashed into a guardrail on a two-lane road, overturned and landed roof-first in a canal. Show more

The overcrowded SUV crashed into a guardrail on a two-lane road in rural Florida on Monday, overturned and landed roof-first in a canal running parallel to the road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. There were four adults and six children on board.

Tom Reyes of the fire department said that when rescuers arrived, the underside of the SUV was sticking out of the water. He had been in the service for 20 years and this was one of the worst accident scenes he had experienced. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and five others died in hospital. The youngest victim was only one year old. A 26-year-old survived, but was in a serious condition.

dpa