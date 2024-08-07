The overcrowded SUV crashed into a guardrail on a two-lane road in rural Florida on Monday, overturned and landed roof-first in a canal running parallel to the road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. There were four adults and six children on board.
Tom Reyes of the fire department said that when rescuers arrived, the underside of the SUV was sticking out of the water. He had been in the service for 20 years and this was one of the worst accident scenes he had experienced. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and five others died in hospital. The youngest victim was only one year old. A 26-year-old survived, but was in a serious condition.