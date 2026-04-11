Overhead line falls on ICE: Hundreds stranded for hours - Gallery An ICE train was stuck in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt due to overhead line damage. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa An overhead line had fallen directly onto the train. Hundreds of passengers were stuck on the ICE. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa Injured passengers had to be treated. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa Overhead line falls on ICE: Hundreds stranded for hours - Gallery An ICE train was stuck in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt due to overhead line damage. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa An overhead line had fallen directly onto the train. Hundreds of passengers were stuck on the ICE. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa Injured passengers had to be treated. Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa

An overhead line breaks on an important railroad line in Germany. An ICE train hits it and comes to a halt - at least two people are injured. Hours later, the damaged train arrives at a station.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The overhead line has fallen on an ICE train on a major railroad line in Germany.

At least two people were injured.

After the train was initially supposed to be towed away, it was finally able to drive to the nearest station under its own power. Show more

An overhead line fell onto a train on the line between Berlin and Munich. Hundreds of passengers were stuck in the ICE train for hours. According to a railroad spokeswoman, the overhead line broke at midday near Zahna-Elster in Saxony-Anhalt.

At one point, the train's windows were damaged and two passengers were slightly injured as a result, the railroad spokeswoman reported. A spokesperson for the district of Wittenberg said that according to information available to him, two people on board had collapsed due to "panic and circulation". However, a precautionary rescue base set up at Lutherstadt-Wittenberg station was ultimately not needed to treat the injured.

Damaged ICE continued under its own power

The train on its way from Berlin to Halle had come to a standstill outside a station in the Bülzig district. According to a dpa reporter on the scene, the ICE was ultimately able to drive on its own to Lutherstadt-Wittenberg station in the evening, where passengers were able to change trains. The district spokesperson confirmed the arrival of the ICE and that the passengers left Wittenberg on a replacement train at 6.48 pm.

Initially, the railroad had said that a replacement train could not be used due to the power being switched off and that passengers would have to continue their journey on buses. Then, according to the district and the fire department, plans were made to tow the ICE with the passengers on board. A Deutsche Bahn towing train was on site and pumped up the train with compressed air, they said.

Trains between Berlin-Halle-Leipzig are currently being rerouted via Dessau and Wiesenburg. According to Deutsche Bahn, this is causing delays of around 40 minutes. The Lutherstadt Wittenberg stop has been canceled; the alternative stop is Dessau. It was not initially known how long the repair of the torn overhead line will affect rail traffic.