  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

According to a survey Overwhelming Majority Supports Stricter UBS Regulation

SDA

18.6.2026 - 07:37

Despite fierce opposition from UBS Chairman Sergio Ermotti, a majority of the public supports stricter capital requirements. (File photo)
Despite fierce opposition from UBS Chairman Sergio Ermotti, a majority of the public supports stricter capital requirements. (File photo)
Keystone

UBS should be subject to stricter regulation. That is what a large majority of Swiss people are calling for.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 07:37

18.06.2026, 08:03

The vast majority of Swiss citizens support stricter capital requirements for major banks. In a representative survey, 75 percent agreed with tightening capital adequacy requirements.

The Federal Council can thus rely on broad public support, the polling firm YouGov reported on Thursday. Despite awareness of potential economic consequences, the desire for stability and risk reduction in the financial system outweighs these concerns. The firm surveyed just over 1,000 people in June.

As is well known, UBS warns that stricter regulations could impair its competitiveness. Consequently, the possibility that the bank might relocate business abroad is also on the table.

The public takes this threat quite seriously: According to the press release, 52 percent consider a (partial) exodus of UBS to be somewhat or very likely in the medium term. Nevertheless, the public’s stance is clear: 72 percent are in favor of adhering to strict capital regulations—even if UBS threatens to relocate.

More from this section

Resilient Communication. Next-Generation Radio System for Police and Emergency Services in the Works

Resilient CommunicationNext-Generation Radio System for Police and Emergency Services in the Works

PWHL. Goalies Brändli and Maurer Drafted

PWHLGoalies Brändli and Maurer Drafted

High water temperatures. Early-Warning System Aims to Protect Fish from Heat-Related Deaths in Rivers

High water temperaturesEarly-Warning System Aims to Protect Fish from Heat-Related Deaths in Rivers