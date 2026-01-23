Given the increasing frequency of heat waves, the issue of ozone concentrations in the lowest layer of the atmosphere is becoming increasingly significant. Despite improved air quality, the ozone limit at ground level is regularly exceeded.

Sunny and dry weather promotes the formation of ground-level ozone, as the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT) noted in a fact sheet. While the ozone layer in the stratosphere protects against harmful UV radiation, ground-level ozone irritates the respiratory tract, damages plants, and acts as a greenhouse gas.

Although Switzerland has significantly reduced emissions of ozone precursors through stricter regulations, the limit values are still regularly exceeded. This can be attributed in part to natural processes and complex photochemical formation. However, climate change is exacerbating the phenomenon.

Even the protective ozone layer is recovering only slowly, despite the ban on chlorofluorocarbons that has been in place since 1989. Emissions of the ozone-depleting substance nitrous oxide are actually increasing due to the rising global use of fertilizers.

Swiss Measurement Turns 100

According to SCNAT, global monitoring is crucial for tracking these developments. Switzerland contributes to this effort with the world’s longest series of ozone measurements, which began a century ago in Arosa and is now continued by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) in Davos.

The first measurements were conducted by physicist F. W. Paul Götz, who originally studied solar radiation at a tuberculosis sanatorium in Davos. He wanted to scientifically document the effects of the Alpine climate on health, according to a blog post by Meteoschweiz.

In collaboration with the British physicist Gordon Dobson, Götz began using a so-called Dobson spectrophotometer on July 23, 1926. It measures how the atmosphere filters sunlight depending on wavelength. This instrument became the global standard for measuring total ozone and is still in use today.