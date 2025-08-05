(from left to right): Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 imago images/ZUMA Press

The cause of death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is officially known: The musician suffered an acute heart attack on July 22 at the age of 76, followed by cardiac arrest outside the hospital.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his family.

The musician succumbed to cardiac arrest as a result of an acute heart attack - exacerbated by his Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction. Show more

The official cause of death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne "cardiac arrest due to acute myocardial infarction" is stated on the death certificate, as reported by the New York Times. The musician's Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction had further aggravated the condition.

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his wife Sharon and their children. Two days earlier, daughter Kelly had posted a video on TikTok showing the musician, who was in poor health but in good spirits, having breakfast.

On July 30, thousands said their goodbyes in Birmingham - including his family, who were visibly shaken. One day later, the "Prince of Darkness" was buried on his estate. Companions such as Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Marilyn Manson paid their last respects.