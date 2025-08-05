The official cause of death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne "cardiac arrest due to acute myocardial infarction" is stated on the death certificate, as reported by the New York Times. The musician's Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction had further aggravated the condition.
Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his wife Sharon and their children. Two days earlier, daughter Kelly had posted a video on TikTok showing the musician, who was in poor health but in good spirits, having breakfast.
On July 30, thousands said their goodbyes in Birmingham - including his family, who were visibly shaken. One day later, the "Prince of Darkness" was buried on his estate. Companions such as Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Marilyn Manson paid their last respects.