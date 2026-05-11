A flood of parcels from Amazon: A teenager from Biel receives unsolicited parcels every day - a case of "brushing" fraud. KEYSTONE

From ballpoint pens to coloring books: a teenager from Biel experiences a flood of parcels from Amazon - unsolicited and unwanted. The 17-year-old becomes part of a "brushing" scam that manipulates ratings and sales.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 17-year-old from Biel is flooded with parcels from Amazon: in what is known as "brushing", retailers send unsolicited goods to random people in order to fake sales.

The parcels delivered are considered successful and verified orders in the sales platform's system.

The fraudsters then use the fake purchases for positive reviews, which increases their ranking and sales figures. Show more

Sometimes it's a single ballpoint pen, sometimes a whole box of plastic overshoes for the operating theatre, sometimes it's colouring books for children: a 17-year-old teenager from Biel received packages from Amazon every day at the beginning of April. But he didn't order any of the products.

As the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso" reports, the family tried several times in vain to find out the reason for the unordered and unwanted deliveries. However, Amazon's customer service failed to provide an answer

It was also not possible to delete the customer account. The teenager had created it two years ago, but without providing an address. Amazon informed him that his account had been blocked at the end of last year due to suspicious login activities. The email in question was the last message he received from the shipping giant.

Amazon apologizes

And then came the flood of parcels. Amazon did not want to comment on the specific case after an "Espresso" inquiry and merely referred to the help pages, specifically to the section "Reporting fraud through 'brushing'".

This is brushing fraud "Brushing" is a form of internet fraud in which retailers send out false orders. When these arrive at the destination address, they are considered a successful and verified purchase. The fraudsters can then write a (naturally positive) product review: As a result, they are considered reputable, which influences their ranking and ultimately increases sales figures. Show more

In the case of the teenager from Biel, Amazon has since apologized for not having reacted professionally when first contacted. It is "investigating reports of 'brushing' and taking action against those with bad intentions who violate our guidelines." This could even lead to the withdrawal of sales rights.

Incidentally, anyone who receives unordered goods is allowed to keep them. You don't have to pay for the parcel or send it back, according to "Espresso". However, it is advisable to inform the online store.