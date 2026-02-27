Tampa Airport in Florida allowed itself a joke. The web took the call seriously. Screenshot Twitter

An alleged ban on pyjamas at Tampa International Airport briefly caused an uproar on the Internet. In the end, it turned out: Nobody has to hide their pyjamas in their suitcase - it was just a joke. But the question remains: How comfortable are you actually allowed to fly?

Gabriela Beck

Tampa Airport in the US state of Florida has caused a stir with a joke about a ban on pyjamas in its terminal. On Thursday, the airport initially declared on the online service X that after "successfully" banning the wearing of Crocs shoes, it was now time for a ban on pyjamas. After a heated debate online, an airport spokesperson explained that it was a joke.

Tampa Airport regularly shares "light-hearted and satirical content" on online networks, the spokesperson told the newspaper "USA Today". The post about the pyjama ban was a "joking" reference to the current debate about travel clothing. Travelers can of course continue to wear comfortable clothing.

In the autumn, a campaign by the US Department of Transportation entitled "The Golden Age of Travel" sparked a debate in the USA about appropriate clothing for travelers. Among other things, the Department recommended "dressing smartly" before traveling by air. "We should avoid coming to the airport in slippers and pajamas," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on CNN.