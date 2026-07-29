Pakistani armed forces have, according to their own reports, once again eliminated many members of terrorist organizations as part of an ongoing counterterrorism operation in the western part of the country. An official statement said that 32 terrorists were recently killed in the border regions with neighboring Afghanistan.

The mission takes place in the provinces of Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where terrorist groups such as the so-called Pakistani Taliban (TTP) have carried out attacks resulting in many casualties in the past. In the province of Baluchistan, the terrorist separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) also plays a significant role.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of supporting the TTP and repeatedly carries out airstrikes in the neighboring country. Kabul rejects the allegations. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, more than 500 civilians have been killed in attacks in Pakistan this year alone.