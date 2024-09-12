The cabs labeled SheDrives are open to transgender people and women. IMAGO/Newscom World

A cab service for transgender people has been launched in the Pakistani city of Lahore. Women are also allowed to use the pink cabs, which can be ordered via an app.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Pakistani metropolis of Lahore, transgender people can now order a taxi service in which they should be safe from harassment.

They can order the cabs labeled SheDrives via an app.

Women are also allowed to use the SheDrives service. Show more

The metropolis of Lahore in Pakistan has introduced the country's first transgender driving service. The cab service is explicitly aimed at members of the transgender community and women, the managing director told the German Press Agency.

The pink and white cars with the inscription "SheDrives" have been rolling through the streets of Lahore for a few days now and are intended to protect against harassment. An expansion to other cities is also planned. The ride can be booked via an app on a cell phone.

Harassment on public transport widespread

In Pakistan, transgender people often live on the margins of society, even though the law prohibits discrimination against them. Not only are they exposed to harassment, but they are also repeatedly the victims of homicides and abductions.

In 2022, the South Asian country launched a telephone hotline where transgender people can report harassment.

Harassment on public transport is also a widespread problem for women. Some major Pakistani cities have introduced pink buses that are only intended for female passengers.

SDA