More than five months after the start of the war in Iran, well-informed sources in Pakistan believe that a limited U.S. ground offensive is becoming increasingly likely.

The DPA news agency learned from security sources in Islamabad that Pakistani intelligence agencies assess that U.S. President Donald Trump could ignore warnings from his own military and launch a limited offensive to capture Iranian coastal regions. This assessment is based on military observations.

Pakistan is a key mediator between Washington and Tehran in the Iran conflict. The conflict escalated again in early July amid a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for global energy trade—after Iranian forces fired on ships in the strait. In response, the U.S. military bombed numerous targets along Iran’s southern coast. Over the past three nights, the warring parties have once again suspended their attacks.

Pakistan Wants to Continue Mediating

According to Pakistani security sources, Pakistan and the Gulf state of Qatar are once again conveying proposals between the warring parties. However, the sources added that Iran’s leadership is seeking a permanent ceasefire and rejects a limited ceasefire.

Iran’s armed forces had already warned the U.S. against a ground offensive. The military is prepared for it, Army spokesman Amir Akraminia said a few days ago. Experts consider a U.S. military invasion of Iran to be extremely risky. Soldiers there would be exposed to missile and drone attacks—without the protection offered by bases in the Gulf states. According to the think tank IISS, the Iranian armed forces comprise approximately 610,000 active-duty soldiers and paramilitary forces, as well as 350,000 reservists.