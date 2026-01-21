The US company Palantir develops AI software for companies and authorities. Its co-founder Alex Karp believes that artificial intelligence will also have consequences for immigration. Keystone

According to the American software provider Palantir, artificial intelligence will make large-scale immigration to support the economy and labor market of Western industrial nations unnecessary.

There will be more than enough open jobs for citizens of a country, "especially those with vocational training", said company boss Alex Karp at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"These trends make it hard to imagine why we should have large-scale immigration," said Karp - unless someone has very specialized skills. In the West, there is an "unfortunate" narrative that artificial intelligence will take jobs away from people.

Experts expect AI software to increasingly take over tasks from office workers in particular. Some companies, such as Amazon, have already initiated large-scale job cuts with this in mind.

Palantir develops software that can be used to analyze and improve business processes. The company's technology is also used by the military and security authorities to link information from different sources.

This is useful for investigations and intelligence gathering, for example. However, there are also concerns about data protection and criticism because the company's software is used by the US authorities that President Donald Trump has tasked with implementing his mass deportation agenda