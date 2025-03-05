Despite massive destruction and existential hardship, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are celebrating Ramadan. They eat breakfast together at long tables - in the midst of destroyed houses - in the hope of a bit of normality.

Fabienne Berner

Ramadan is celebrated in the Gaza Strip despite the destruction and adverse living conditions.

The start of the Muslim month of fasting coincided with the end of the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Footage shows Palestinians gathering for breakfast at long tables among the rubble in the early hours of the morning. Show more

Ramadan begins this year with mixed feelings for the Palestinians - gratitude for the holy month, but also deep sadness at the devastation and losses caused by Israel's attack.

In preparation for Ramadan, communities in the Gaza Strip have begun clearing rubble and decorating streets in the hope of restoring a sense of normality. However, the destruction is overwhelming, with almost 88% of the enclave's infrastructure lying in rubble.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a halt to humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza after the first phase of the ceasefire expired. Hamas declared that Israel's decision was affecting the ceasefire negotiations.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations on 7 October in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1200 people were killed on the Israeli side and more than 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

