Pälvi Pulli, Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy, is leaving the Department of Defense (VBS). The VBS announced on Friday that her employment will end at the end of October by mutual agreement.

Pulli will receive a severance payment equal to eight months' salary, the statement continued. This amount must be repaid should Pulli return to work, whether as an employee or as a self-employed person.

Pulli was appointed Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy on January 1, 2024. She headed the Strategy and Cooperation Division of the newly established State Secretariat (Sepos). Prior to that, Pulli had headed the Security Policy Division in the General Secretariat of the DDPS since 2018.

Pulli, a native of Finland, was former Defense Minister Viola Amherd’s top choice to head Sepo. However, her profile was deemed “too internationalist,” which is why she was not considered. The State Secretariat, which is still relatively new—having been founded in 2024—is now headed by Markus Mäder.