No, these are not mice, but newborn panda cubs. Their mother Ying Ying gave birth to them at Hong Kong Zoo, making her the oldest first-time mother in the panda world. KEYSTONE

Panda bears are considered to be reluctant to mate. All the more reason for the Hong Kong Zoo to be happy about the cubs. For mother bear Ying Ying, it is even a sensation for another reason.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Female panda Ying Ying has given birth to twins, a male and a female, at Hong Kong Zoo.

Panda bears are considered to be reluctant to mate, which is why young pandas are rarely born in zoos.

At 19 years old, Ying Ying is, as far as is known, the world's oldest female panda to give birth for the first time. Show more

The zoo in Hong Kong is delighted with its panda offspring. Bear Ying Ying gave birth to two cubs in Ocean Park, according to the government of the Chinese Special Administrative Region. Ying Ying and the panda Le Le mated naturally in March. After a five-month pregnancy, the panda cubs, one male and one female, are now born.

The phase shortly after birth is crucial for the health of the young bears, the government explained. Experts from the zoo and the Panda Research Center in China monitored the condition of Ying Ying and her cubs around the clock, it said. According to the zoo, the newborn male weighed 112 grams, while the female, who appeared slightly weaker according to the zoo, weighed 122 grams.

Births of mating bears are often a sensation for zoos. Their reproduction becomes increasingly difficult, especially as they get older. According to the zoo, the 19-year-old bear is now the oldest known female panda in the world to become a mother for the first time. "As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was understandably very nervous about the whole process," the Ocean Park said.

Pregnancy only recently confirmed

The pregnancy initially went undetected for a long time. It was not until the end of July that Ying Ying showed the first signs of pregnancy or pseudo-pregnancy, when she had an increased appetite, rested more and her hormone levels fluctuated. On August 11, experts finally confirmed the suspicion with an ultrasound.

The endangered pandas are found in the wild mainly in the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan. China usually lends the animals, which are popular with many zoo fans, to well-meaning countries. This is also known as panda diplomacy.

dpa