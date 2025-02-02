The panda family has been on show together at Berlin Zoo since Friday. But to really get a glimpse of the bears, zoo visitors need a bit of luck.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The panda twins Leni and Lotti were born on August 22, 2024.

They are the second bear offspring ever born in Germany.

The twins are now in the same enclosure as their mother Meng Meng. Show more

Since Friday, the panda twins Leni and Lotti have been cuddling with their mother Meng Meng in the same enclosure and can share their lunch together. But it's not that easy for Berlin Zoo visitors to see them.

In the afternoon, the panda family tends to retreat to the back of the enclosure. But if you want to try your luck, it's best to visit them in the morning.

The panda twins Leni and Lotti were born at Berlin Zoo on August 22, 2024. They are the second panda offspring ever born in Germany.

Watch the video to see how sweetly they enjoy their time together.

More videos from the department