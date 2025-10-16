In Constance, a speed camera of this type now detects all vehicles traveling through the station square. Jenoptik / Dirk Peiper Fotografie

Swiss shoppers can now only get to the stores via a detour: In Constance, there is now a driving ban on Bahnhofplatz, which the city enforces rigorously with "Panzerblitzer Toni".

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German border town of Constance is extremely popular with shopping tourists from German-speaking Switzerland.

There is now a driving ban on the station square, which previously provided easy access to the city center and shopping center.

Now you have to take a detour: "Panzerblitzer Toni" monitors the driving ban with a keen eye. Failure to comply could result in fines. Show more

Constance is still the most popular shopping destination for German-speaking Swiss: however, the police have now set up a mobile speed camera in the town on Lake Constance of all places, which could cost shopping tourists dearly.

Dubbed "Panzerblitzer Toni" by the locals, the device records all vehicles on the station square in Constance. This has recently been closed to private vehicles. Exceptions are made for cyclists, morning delivery traffic and public transport.

All others are threatened with a fine of 50 euros (CHF 46.40) if they drive on Constance's station square. Nobody should hope that they won't get caught: "Panzerblizter Toni" targets everything that moves. The high-tech device cannot distinguish between bicycles, buses and cars. So everything is flashed.

Everyone is flashed

This means a lot of work for the Constance authorities, reports the Südkurier. After all, the photos have to be analyzed manually. However, the city administration is prepared to make this effort. After all, the aim is to calm the station square and make it safer.

The rigorously enforced driving ban is also likely to cause inconvenience for some Swiss shopping tourists. They will have to take a detour to go shopping in the city center or the Lago-Center. Or even pay a fine.

However, the boom in shopping tourism will hardly be affected by the constant speed cameras in Constance. A study by the University of St. Gallen has examined the development of shopping in neighboring countries since 2022. The result: business is booming. In-store and online volumes have grown from CHF 8.43 billion to CHF 9.26 billion since 2022. This corresponds to growth of 9.9 percent.