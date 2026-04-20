Paprika mayonnaise is to remain a permanent feature of the range. Nestle

Two Swiss cult brands are joining forces: Thomy is launching a mayonnaise with the taste of Zweifel paprika potato chips. The new variety is now available in stores - and will remain in the range.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomy and Zweifel are jointly launching a mayonnaise with paprika chip flavor.

The product is not a limited promotion, but will be permanently included in the range.

The idea was developed in a joint workshop and was tested by consumers in advance. Show more

Two of Switzerland's best-known food brands will be working more closely together in future. Nestlé subsidiary Thomy and snack manufacturer Zweifel have announced that they are jointly launching a new mayonnaise with the flavor of the well-known paprika chips.

The "Thomy Zweifel Paprika Mayonnaise" will be available at Coop from this week and is not just being launched as a short-term promotion. Rather, Thomy is adding the product to its range on a permanent basis - also in view of the brand's 75th anniversary.

The new variety is based on a taste that many people are already familiar with. Zweifel paprika potato chips have been a classic on Swiss snack shelves for years. Now this flavor should also work in a sauce.

According to the manufacturers, the mayonnaise is suitable for classic applications such as chips or burgers, but also as a dip for vegetables or as an addition to sandwiches.

The idea was born in a workshop

The collaboration between the two companies did not come about spontaneously. Rather, the idea was developed during a joint workshop. The product was then tested by consumers.

In a press release, Nestlé Switzerland CEO Cédric Boehm speaks of a collaboration that fills him with "particular pride". For his part, Zweifel CEO Christoph Zweifel emphasizes the common roots of the two brands in Switzerland.

Zweifel continues to focus on cooperation

For Zweifel, this is already the second conspicuous cooperation in a short space of time. In December, the company caused a stir with Aromat chips. The limited edition was quickly sold out in many places.

With the paprika mayonnaise, the two companies are picking up on a trend that is becoming increasingly visible in the food industry. Well-known brands and flavors are being combined in a targeted manner to create new products with a high recognition value.