His parachute and reserve parachute became entangled at an altitude of 3,300 meters: a young Briton survives a parachuting accident near Las Vegas. Despite serious injuries, he is optimistic.

During a tandem jump near Las Vegas, both the main and reserve parachutes of a 25-year-old British man failed.

Mitchell Deakin survived despite life-threatening injuries, while his tandem partner remains in a critical condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a witness reported that the reserve parachute had become entangled in the main parachute. Show more

A dramatic skydiving accident occurred in the Nevada desert when Mitchell Deakin crashed during a tandem jump from 3,300 meters.

The 25-year-old Briton's main parachute did not open correctly and the reserve parachute also failed, leading to an uncontrolled fall. Both skydivers, Deakin and his companion, hit the ground at high speed near Las Vegas.

Deakin suffered serious injuries from the impact, including a fractured pelvis, several broken ribs, a perforated lung and an injury to a kidney.

Condition of tandem companion critical

Despite these serious injuries, Mitchell Deakin has since regained consciousness and is even able to walk with a walking aid. A fundraising campaign launched by his girlfriend raised 24,000 US dollars - around 19,000 Swiss francs.

The condition of his companion, Jiron Arcos Ponce, remains critical and he is being treated in intensive care. The authorities are investigating the incident. A skydiving instructor witnessed the accident.

He told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the reserve parachute prevented the main parachute from opening fully, which led to a dangerous spin.

Not an isolated case

Deakin's family is grateful for the support and numerous messages they have received. The incident remains under investigation by the relevant authorities to determine the exact causes of the parachute failure.

Skydiver Mitchell Deakin is not the first athlete to have a stroke of luck. Back in 2019, a woman in Canada narrowly escaped death after a jump.

Both the main and reserve parachutes failed - the skydiver plummeted unchecked for around 20 seconds. Miraculously, she survived the impact but suffered serious injuries, blue News reports.