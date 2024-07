A parachutist over Lake Maggiore near Locarno. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

A skydiver crashed shortly before landing near Locarno on Sunday and was seriously injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 28-year-old skydiver crashed near Locarno on Sunday shortly before landing and was seriously injured.

The German, who lives in the canton of Zurich, got into difficulties for unknown reasons and crashed to the ground from a height of around 20 meters. Show more

The 28-year-old German resident in the canton of Zurich was taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to the Ticino cantonal police, the man got into difficulties for unknown reasons and fell to the ground from a height of around 20 meters. The accident occurred shortly before 5.30 p.m. in the Gordola region a few kilometers east of Locarno.

SDA