The paraglider launch from the Uetliberg ended fatally for a 74-year-old man on Monday. (archive picture) Keystone

A 74-year-old man died in a paragliding accident in Zurich on Monday. According to initial findings, the man had taken off from the Uetliberg in the afternoon and crashed in District 2, as reported by the Zurich city police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Air rescue and paramedics were unable to save the man. The police initially assumed that the accident was not caused by a third party.