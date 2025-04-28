Started on the UetlibergParaglider crashes fatally in the middle of Zurich
A 74-year-old man died in a paragliding accident in Zurich on Monday. According to initial findings, the man had taken off from the Uetliberg in the afternoon and crashed in District 2, as reported by the Zurich city police.
Air rescue and paramedics were unable to save the man. The police initially assumed that the accident was not caused by a third party.