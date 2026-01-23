A 46-year-old paraglider pilot was killed on Sunday in Vercorin, in the canton of Valais. Shortly after taking off from Crêt du Midi, the Swiss man lost control of his paraglider for reasons that remain unclear and crashed to the ground.

Fatal paragliding accident in Valais: Eyewitnesses alerted emergency responders, who flew to the scene in an Air-Glaciers helicopter. (File photo)

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted emergency responders, the Valais Cantonal Police reported on Tuesday. Responders arrived at the scene in an Air-Glaciers helicopter. The seriously injured paraglider pilot was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Sion, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office, which is responsible for aviation accidents, has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.