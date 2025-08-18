An Air Zermatt helicopter brought the injured mountaineer to the hospital in Sion. (archive picture) Keystone

Tragic double accident in the Valais Alps: a paraglider pilot crashes fatally near Saas-Fee on Sunday. On the same day, an alpinist falls into a crevasse and dies later in hospital despite rescue efforts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people lost their lives in the Valais Alps on Sunday.

A Polish mountaineer died after falling into a crevasse on the Monte Rosa glacier in Zermatt VS.

And a paraglider pilot dies in a crash in Saas-Fee VS. Show more

A paraglider pilot crashed and died near Saas-Fee VS on Sunday. Rescue workers recovered the body the next morning near the Domjoch at an altitude of around 4300 meters.

The Valais cantonal police announced on Monday that the accident victim's companion had lost contact with the paraglider pilot and raised the alarm. The missing man was found during a search operation on Monday morning.

Rescue workers were only able to determine his death on site. The formal identification of the deceased and an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident are underway.

Cries for help from the crevasse

On Sunday afternoon, a pair of alpinists heard cries for help from a crevasse on Monte Rosa during their tour, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Monday. They were able to locate the calls and alerted the rescue services of the Valais cantonal rescue organization.

With the help of an Air Zermatt helicopter, the victim was rescued from the crevasse. He received initial medical treatment on site. The 34-year-old alpinist was then flown to the hospital in Sion, where he died as a result of his serious injuries.