For reasons as yet unexplained, the paraglider pilot lost control of his glider at around 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police. He crashed into the Weisswasserbach stream near a bridge crossing in the center of the village of Fiesch. Eyewitnesses then alerted the emergency services.
A helicopter, an ambulance, rescue specialists, mountain and water rescuers as well as a rescue team leader were immediately called out by the cantonal Valais rescue organization, the press release continued. However, the rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the pilot, a 74-year-old Swiss national.
Uninvolved person is slightly injured
An uninvolved person was also slightly injured in the incident and was subsequently transported to hospital in Visp, the police added.
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has launched an investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.