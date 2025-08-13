The paraglider pilot lost control for unknown reasons and crashed into the Weisswasserbach stream. Symbolbild: sda

A paraglider pilot crashed into a stream in the Fiesch region of the Upper Valais on Tuesday. The 74-year-old pilot was killed, as the Valais cantonal police announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A paragliding accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Fiesch region of Arosa in the Upper Valais.

The paraglider crashed into a stream and was killed.

An uninvolved person was slightly injured in the incident. She was taken to hospital. Show more

For reasons as yet unexplained, the paraglider pilot lost control of his glider at around 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police. He crashed into the Weisswasserbach stream near a bridge crossing in the center of the village of Fiesch. Eyewitnesses then alerted the emergency services.

A helicopter, an ambulance, rescue specialists, mountain and water rescuers as well as a rescue team leader were immediately called out by the cantonal Valais rescue organization, the press release continued. However, the rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the pilot, a 74-year-old Swiss national.

Uninvolved person is slightly injured

An uninvolved person was also slightly injured in the incident and was subsequently transported to hospital in Visp, the police added.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has launched an investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.