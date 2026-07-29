A 35-year-old paraglider was killed in an accident on Tuesday near Naters in the Upper Valais. For reasons that remained unclear as of Wednesday, the man lost control of his paraglider in the Foggenhorn area above the Gredetschtal valley and crashed.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene of the accident in an Air Zermatt helicopter. However, they could only confirm that the 35-year-old had died. (File photo)

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. at an altitude of about 2,200 meters above sea level, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Valais Cantonal Police. Bystanders alerted emergency responders.

An Air Zermatt helicopter flew to the scene of the accident. However, it was too late to save the pilot. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office, which is responsible for aviation accidents, has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.