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Held out in the air for hours Paraglider Gets Stuck on Construction Crane

Fabienne Berner

22.6.2026

In Nanchong, China, many eyes were fixed on a construction crane on Friday. A paraglider was stuck there at a dizzying height for several hours. Watch the video to see how the fire department rescued him from his predicament.

22.06.2026, 20:52

22.06.2026, 20:57

On June 19, a paraglider was left hanging high above the ground in the Chinese city of Nanchong, in Sichuan Province, after accidentally colliding with a construction crane.

Footage from eyewitnesses shows the pilot hanging from the crane in his paraglider next to a bridge, where he remained for hours. It wasn’t until later that evening that the fire department managed to reach and rescue the man using a fully extended turntable ladder.

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