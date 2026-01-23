In Nanchong, China, many eyes were fixed on a construction crane on Friday. A paraglider was stuck there at a dizzying height for several hours. Watch the video to see how the fire department rescued him from his predicament.

Hanging in the air for hours Paraglider Gets Stuck on Construction Crane

On June 19, a paraglider was left hanging high above the ground in the Chinese city of Nanchong, in Sichuan Province, after accidentally colliding with a construction crane.

Footage from eyewitnesses shows the pilot hanging from the crane in his paraglider next to a bridge, where he remained for hours. It wasn’t until later that evening that the fire department managed to reach and rescue the man using a fully extended turntable ladder.

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