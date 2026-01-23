Following a mix-up at a fertility clinic, a woman in Florida gave birth to a child who is not genetically related to her or her husband. It has now been confirmed that the girl may remain with the parents who have been raising her since birth.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills of Florida are allowed to keep their daughter Shea, even though the child is not genetically related to them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman in Florida was accidentally implanted with someone else’s embryo during in vitro fertilization.

After the birth, a genetic test revealed the mix-up, prompting a search for the biological parents.

It has now been agreed that the girl will remain with her current parents while the legal dispute with the clinic continues.

For Tiffany Score and Steven Mills of Florida, their family’s happiness began with a shock. After the birth of their daughter Shea on December 11, 2025, the couple noticed that the baby did not resemble them physically. She has a different skin color.

A genetic test confirmed their suspicions: during in vitro fertilization, the woman had accidentally been implanted with the wrong embryo. This was reported by the British“Guardian,” citing court documents.

Score and Mills Retain Permanent Custody

The following months were marked by uncertainty. The couple feared they would have to give the baby up and took legal action against the fertility clinic in Orlando. At the same time, they searched for the biological parents, who were finally found last spring.

According to a report in the British newspaper*Daily Mail*, a court in the U.S. state of Florida has now confirmed an agreement between the two families involved. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. All that is known is that Tiffany Score and Steven Mills will retain permanent custody of the girl.

It is not yet known whether the biological parents will be granted visitation rights or other opportunities to be involved. The identity of the biological parents remains confidential.

One mystery, however, is what has happened to the couple’s own embryos. According to court documents, an embryo that the clinic had assigned to Tiffany Score and Steven Mills is now at another fertility clinic. There, tests are being conducted to determine whether it is, in fact, genetically related to the couple.

The legal dispute against the Fertility Center of Orlando is ongoing. The facility has since ceased operations.