The parents and grandmother of a three-year-old girl will have to answer to the Bremgarten AG district court from today, Monday.

They are accused of drugging their severely disabled daughter with ecstasy in May 2020 and then suffocating her with a cloth Show more

The public prosecutor's office accuses the defendants of killing their disabled daughter and granddaughter respectively in Hägglingen AG at the beginning of May 2020. The Muri-Bremgarten public prosecutor's office is calling for the parents of the toddler to be convicted of murder and sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment each.

As the public prosecutor's office also announced at the arraignment last fall, the grandmother is to be sentenced to five years' imprisonment for accessory to murder. In addition, the three German-born defendants are to be deported from the country for 15 years each.

In the early morning of 7 May 2020, the Aargau emergency call center received a report that the caller's three-year-old daughter was lying lifeless in her crib, according to the public prosecutor's office. The emergency services were only able to confirm the girl's death.

Ecstasy in the girl's blood

The public prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy. According to the public prosecutor's office, the forensic experts found ecstasy in the blood of the deceased child. The cause of death was "induced oxygen deficiency".

According to the medical history of the deceased child, it was highly likely that he had been dependent on intensive care and all-round care for the rest of his life due to a cerebral disease.

The three accused were remanded in custody. After the investigation was completed, they were released.

The main hearing at Bremgarten District Court is scheduled to last several days. The verdict is scheduled to be delivered next Friday.

